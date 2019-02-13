Heat up your Valentine’s Day with a welding class

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you want to make sure sparks fly this Valentine’s Day, we’ve found the perfect gift.
How about surprising that special person in your life with a gift certificate to a welding class? It’s just one of the many classes you can take at MAKEbhm in Birmingham’s Avondale community.
“During the class, you’ll learn how to do a little bit of welding, but you’ll also learn some basic metalcraft ideas,” explained Chris Izor, who oversees operations at MAKEbhm. “It’s just a good crash course in all kinds of metalcraft and MIG welding.”
The knowledge you learn can then be used to build different structures. That includes building a wood and metal table that’s taught in another class.
“You definitely get a good bit of welding in that class as well,” said Izor.
If you’re not into welding, Izor said you can use the gift certificates for any class at MAKEbhm, including ceramics and wood working. You can take classes by yourself or as a couple. Izor believes screen printing is a good class for couples.
“It’s also a lot of fun. You can drink a beer while you learn the class,” said Izor. “Everyone can make a t-shirt and posters.”
According to Izor, it’s a good experience for a date because you’re learning something new together. He said MAKEbhm’s location in Avondale makes it a great spot for a date night. You can visit nearby restaurants, shop, and get dessert at Big Spoon Creamery.
“If you want to come with your sweetheart and get some ice cream, if you want to pick out some really cool vintage clothing at Manitou, it’ll be a lot of fun," explained Izor.
You can find out more information about classes and gift certificates by going to MAKEbhm.com.
