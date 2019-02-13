Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It was a very soggy Tuesday with many locations recording rainfall totals of an inch or greater. The cold front has moved through and cooler air has moved in. You’ll need the jackets this morning as temperatures have dropped into the mid 30s. Clouds are moving out and that means we’ll see plenty of sunshine today. Enjoy and soak up the sun today because clouds will begin to move in tomorrow and stay with us for the next seven days. Today will be coolest day for the rest of this week with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.
Valentine’s Day: Most of Thursday is shaping up to be dry with a mostly sunny sky in the morning. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day with a small chance for a few showers mainly in locations along and north of I-20 during the evening hours. Highs in the low to mid 60s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.
Next Big Thing: Get ready for a unsettled weather pattern as we approach the weekend and into next week. A series of disturbances will give us several opportunities to see rain. Rain chances increase around 40-50 percent this weekend with highs in the 60s.
Rainy Week Ahead: Models continue to show widespread chances for rain Monday into Tuesday of next week with temperatures in the 50s. We could easily see several inches of rain next week, and we’ll have to monitor for the potential for flooding as well. Still too early to give specifics on how much rain we’ll see at this point. We’ll continue to monitor the models and keep you updated. The image attached is showing one model’s output on how much rain we could see. These numbers could easily change.
Enjoy the sunny weather today!
