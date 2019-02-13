Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It was a very soggy Tuesday with many locations recording rainfall totals of an inch or greater. The cold front has moved through and cooler air has moved in. You’ll need the jackets this morning as temperatures have dropped into the mid 30s. Clouds are moving out and that means we’ll see plenty of sunshine today. Enjoy and soak up the sun today because clouds will begin to move in tomorrow and stay with us for the next seven days. Today will be coolest day for the rest of this week with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.