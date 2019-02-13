Changes in how Hoover police receive overtime

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is changing the way police receive overtime.
In the past, officers started getting overtime pay when they worked more than 43 hours per week. It was perfectly legal, but the city administration and Mayor Frank Brocato didn’t think it was necessarily fair.
So the city council has now passed a resolution where the officers will start to get overtime pay for anything over 40 hours a week, just like all other hourly employees with the city.
There was some concern from at least one officer about how this will affect pensions.
The mayor says that’s a separate issue and the city had been reporting the pay wrong to the Retirement Systems of Alabama in the past.
Brocato thinks the overtime move is a good thing.
"We think that’s going to go a long way in recruiting and it’s going to go a long way in morale with the Hoover police as well, who do such an outstanding job. And we want to make sure they are compensated in every way possible,” said Brocato.
The increase could cost the city anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.