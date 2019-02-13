Behind the Front: Turbulence Forecasting

Episode #45

Behind the Front: Turbulence Forecasting
Dr. John Knox talks forecasting for turbulence on a brand new episode of Behind the Front.
By Sebastian Posey | February 13, 2019 at 10:14 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 10:29 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - What causes turbulence? Can it damage the plane? When’s the best time to fly? Dr. John Knox of the University of Georgia joins J-P Dice to answer these sky-high questions. Plus, how new research is helping to better predict turbulence and create a more comfortable experience for passengers.

This episode of Behind the Front is brought to you by Durante Home Exteriors.

Click Here or Call (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.