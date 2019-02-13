The AL School of Fine Arts Science Bowl team makes state history

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - High school junior Jacob Glidewell of the Alabama School of Fine Arts knows things most people do not.
He has a passion for mathematics and he puts a lot of time and effort into learning as much as he can about numbers and formulas. Glidewell is also a member of the ASFA Science Bowl team and recently the group made some history at the state competition in Mobile, finishing first, second and third.
“It has been an exciting time for us,” said Glidewell. “We have been working extremely hard to be ready for this competition. And so for us to win it, and as a school place in the top three is just a demonstration on how hard we did work.”
The Science Bowl students at ASFA work under the program sponsor teacher Susan Lagrone. It is the second time ASFA has won the state’s regional competition. The first place team has also advanced to the national competition in Washington D.C. in April. The Science Bowl competition is headed by the Department of Energy.
