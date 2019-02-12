UAB football players visit with veterans at VA Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Players from the UAB football team visited with veteran patients at the VA Hospital Tuesday afternoon to celebrate National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
“It means a lot. It’s not about us, it’s about them. Those guys are the brave ones, they did a lot for us and it’s a good way to give back,” said UAB football player Deanjelo Anderson.
The UAB women’s basketball team along with bowling, men’s soccer, and baseball will also visit and meet patients at the VA Hospital this week.
