Tuscaloosa Salvation Army hosts Empty Bowls Fundraiser

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Salvation Army hosted its first ever Empty Bowls fundraiser in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.
People who attended paid $20 to enter the event at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket. They sampled soup, stew and chili from eight local businesses. That money supports the Salvation Army’s pantry program and its daily feeding program for people who use their shelter. Organizers say the Salvation Army served more than 44,000 meals in 2018.
They say the need to feed hungry people has been great in 2019 as well.
“As the week goes on, we literally have people come in everyday needing food from the Salvation Army. There’s no way we could do either of these programs without the support of this community,” Major Brent Shafer with the Salvation Army said.
Shafer hoped the money they raised will help them through the next few months when it comes to those feeding programs. You can call 205-632-3691 if you’d like to make a donation to the Tuscaloosa Salvation Army.
