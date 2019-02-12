Smaller income tax refunds leave some taxpayers miffed

"The refund that you get at the end of the year may be a smaller refund, however, during the year your paycheck was a little bit higher, your take home was a little bit higher. Now, some people didn’t happen to see it because their insurance also went up, or some other deduction they had also went up on their check,” said Richard Tullier, a certified public accountant with Wegmann Dazet & Company who is also a member of UNO’s Department of Accounting Advisory Council.