New partnership between Lawson State and Mercedes Benz

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Mercedes Benz, which already sells cars driven by voice commands, is looking for students driven by auto technology.
Mercedes Benz U.S. International in Vance launched the Mercedes Tech Certificate Program Tuesday at Lawson State Community College.
The program is looking for its initial class of 30 students to go through the four semester program, splitting time between classes on Lawson’s Bessemer campus and at the MBUSI plant in Vance.
Mercedes makes the program especially attractive by paying 65% of tuition for the first semester and up to 100% over the second and third semesters for students with high GPAs.
Students will also be paid for time they spend working in the plant.
Lawson president Dr. Perry Ward calls the program the crown jewel of Lawson’s Alabama Center for Automotive Excellence, which includes partnerships with several other automakers including Ford, GM, and Toyota.
Students can apply for the program beginning Monday at the Mercedes Benz USI website. You’ll need to click on “careers” then “programs of interest.”
