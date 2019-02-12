Metro Diner: Strawberry cheesecake stuffed waffle

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle
Ingredients for the Stuffing:
2 pounds Cream Cheese
1 slice of Your Favorite Cheesecake, plain
½ cup Freshly quartered strawberries
It’s up to you on Grenadine (depending on how red and sweet you want it!)
Directions:
1. Soften cream cheese in advance.
2. Whip until smooth.
3. Dice the slice of cheesecake and blend into cream cheese.
4. Fold the strawberries into the mixture.
5. Add grenadine to desired sweetness and color.
Stuffing can be set aside or made in advance and refrigerated.
Ingredients for the Strawberry Compote:
1 cup Water
1/3 cup Orange Juice
2 Tablespoons Grenadine
2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice
½ cup Sugar
2 cans of Your favorite Strawberry Pie Filling
Directions:
1. In a pot, combine all of the ingredients except the pie filling.
2. Over medium heat, mix all of the ingredients until the sugar has dissolved.
3. Bring to a boil stirring frequently. Do not burn the compote to the bottom of your pan!
4. Set aside hot. It can be made in advance or refrigerated and then reheated when ready to use.
To Prepare:
1. For each serving, prepare a waffle in your waffle iron.
2. Once the waffle is cooked and still hot, split the waffle into four wedges.
3. Place desired amount of stuffing (it's up to you!) on two of the wedges and top with the other two wedges.
4. Top with compote and garnish with powdered sugar.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.