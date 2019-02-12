Grits and Gouda: Easy Chocolate Truffle Tart

Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and pour the whipping cream over the chips. Microwave on HIGH for 1 minute and 30 seconds. I have a 1200 watt microwave. Let it stand 1 minute. Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. It might look like it will never get smooth but it will. If lumps persist, microwave an additional 20 seconds and stir until smooth. Stir in vanilla.