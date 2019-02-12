Grits and Gouda: Easy Chocolate Truffle Tart

Ingredients:
1 (12-oz) package semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 1/4 cups whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (6-oz) chocolate cookie or graham cracker pie crust (Homemade tart crust recipe below)
Garnishes:
Sweetened Whipped Cream
Raspberries, blueberries or sliced strawberries for garnish
Directions:
Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and pour the whipping cream over the chips. Microwave on HIGH for 1 minute and 30 seconds. I have a 1200 watt microwave. Let it stand 1 minute. Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. It might look like it will never get smooth but it will. If lumps persist, microwave an additional 20 seconds and stir until smooth. Stir in vanilla.
Pour truffle filling into pie crust, spreading to the edges with the back of a spoon. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm. If you are making this the day before, cover it after the filling firms up with aluminum foil that you have "tented" so it doesn't touch the filling and leave marks.
Serve with sweetened whipped cream, raspberries, blueberries or strawberries.
Homemade Chocolate Crust (option):
11 Oreo cookies (about 1 cup cookie crumbs)
Preheat oven to 350
Process the cookies in a food processor until finely crushed into crumbs. Press cookie crumbs into a 9 inch pie plate (not deep dish) with the bottom of a glass. Press the crumbs up the sides of the plate about 1/2 inch with your fingers. Tap the top of the crust down gently to make a smooth edge.
Bake at 350 for 7 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack, about 30 minutes before adding filling.
