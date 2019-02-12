Gov. Ivey says state will accept bids for 3 new regional prisons

Alabama passed sentencing reforms in 2015 but left multiple opportunities to safely reduce the prison population on the table. Neighboring southern states have moved forward with reforms like minimizing criminalization of marijuana related offenses and increasing threshold amounts for property related offenses that Alabama could consider during the forthcoming session. Implementing these reforms could help reduce Alabama’s prison population from the 160% of capacity it is at now to levels that will be safer, more manageable, and less costly to the state.

SPLC