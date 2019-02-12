FIRST ALERT: Cold & breezy Tuesday night; Rainy weekend ahead

VALENTINE’S DAY: Cooler and drier weather will be the story for the next two days but we will enjoy some sunshine, which will help with comfort levels. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 50s, with highs in the 60s on Thursday. Lows at night will be in the 30s; however, temperatures will remain above freezing. Moisture will be on the return Thursday evening, with a few isolated showers possible during the early evening hours. If you have dinner plans for Valentine’s Day it looks like the higher rain chances will arrive later at night as a cold front enters the region. This front will eventually stall bringing another good chance of showers on Friday.