FIRST ALERT: Cold & breezy Tuesday night; Rainy weekend ahead

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The rain has ended this evening and now the colder and drier air is settling in. Temperatures will be tumbling into the middle 30s with lows remaining just above freezing in most areas. The wind is going to make it feel colder, so I would grab the heavy jacket before heading out the door in the morning.
VALENTINE’S DAY: Cooler and drier weather will be the story for the next two days but we will enjoy some sunshine, which will help with comfort levels. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 50s, with highs in the 60s on Thursday. Lows at night will be in the 30s; however, temperatures will remain above freezing. Moisture will be on the return Thursday evening, with a few isolated showers possible during the early evening hours. If you have dinner plans for Valentine’s Day it looks like the higher rain chances will arrive later at night as a cold front enters the region. This front will eventually stall bringing another good chance of showers on Friday.
FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND: Unfortunately, we’ve introduced some wet weather to the forecast for this weekend. The stalled front will likely keep the sky cloudy at times, with a chance of showers on Saturday. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky for Sunday and Monday, with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. In the long range, we’re seeing indications a low pressure system will develop and lift northeast across the region starting late Monday. This system has the potential to bring a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.