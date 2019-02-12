Family continues search for missing Tuscaloosa Co. woman on her birthday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The passage of time has not dulled the love that friends and family still have for Janet Hamner.
She’s now been missing for six months. On Tuesday, the search for her was renewed.
Friends and family started searching again near the last place she was seen. That was Moe’s truck stop on Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County near the Pickens County line. They felt compelled to start searching for again today because it’s Hamner’s birthday. She would be 60 years old.
Her niece explained what they have been going through and why they remain hopeful they’ll find her or answers as to why she’s gone.
“It hasn’t been easy. We had to go through Thanksgiving, Christmas and now her birthday without her. But we haven’t give up hope, and we know that wherever she is, God has his hands around her,” Genia Deason said.
The family is having a candle light vigil for Hamner at 5:30 p.m. at Moe’s Truck Stop.
