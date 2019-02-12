Cullman County man faces arson charges after alleged drug-fueled crime spree

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A Bremen man is facing charges after allegedly setting multiple fires, threatening firefighters, and attacking deputies. Cullman County investigators say last Friday night 36-year-old Matthew Aaron started a fire in a field at County Road 8 and County Road 35 in the Prospect/Mt. Joy community.
We’re told he wouldn’t allow firefighters to put out the fire. Investigators tell us Aaron threatened several of the firefighters then left the scene. A short time later, he allegedly broke into several homes. Then investigators say he set a house on fire in the area. Deputies eventually found Aaron hiding in a screened in porch of that home. We’re told he quickly threw a gun away, but refused to surrender. That’s when he allegedly assaulted some of the deputies.
Sheriff Matt Gentry says Aaron had drugs in his system at the time.
“Multiple deputies were struck, punched, hit and received some injures during this altercation. But it shows you how violent individuals who are high or intoxicated whether its on drugs or alcohol and how strong and violent they can be,” Sheriff Gentry said.
At last check, Aaron is still in the hospital and faces multiple charges including arson and assault. We’re told more charges are pending. Sheriff Gentry tells us he and his department continue to go after drugs and drug dealers in the county and says this case is one of the reasons why.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.