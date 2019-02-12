Crews working to repair gas line following leak, evacuations in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - A company hit a gas line while doing construction at Wald Park on Tuesday.
Vestavia Hills Police Captain Johnny Evans said the gas has been cut off and crews are working to prepare the pipe.
West Elementary is on soft lockdown and they are keeping everyone inside the building, Evans said.
Vestavia Hills Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan Farrell said people were evacuated from Vestavia Place.
Spire is on the scene working on the repairs. Extra crews are coming to assist, Farrell said.
No injuries have been reported.
