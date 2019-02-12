Chelsea leaders vote on agreement to sewer system changes

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - Chelsea leaders have made a deal with Shelby Ridge Utilities regarding the city’s sewer system.
The biggest change: Shelby Ridge Utilities is dropping the costs of the impact fees new buildings are required to pay by 75%.
Mayor Tony Picklesimer says he has seen businesses want to open in Chelsea, but they rethink that decision because of infrastructure costs. He hopes and expects that this will help bring in new business since those costs will now be lower.
“Restaurants of all sizes - both drive in or fast food, medium sit down or full sit down. Shopping malls or live industry, those are just some of the areas that the 75% reduction in impact fees should have an immediate impact on bringing those to Chelsea,” Picklesimer said.
Beyond the impact of bringing in more business, this should also put a pause on sewer rate increases for homeowners.
