Chelsea family survives house fire, chief highlights prevention steps that saved their lives

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - A Chelsea family is counting their blessings after surviving an early morning house fire. Now, the Chelsea fire department is using this incident as a lesson to other home owners.
The Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley says thanks to two things this family was not only able to get out in time but also after the fire was put out some rooms in their home were not even damaged.
First the homeowners were woken up by their fire alarm which ultimately saved their lives because just minutes after they escaped flames were coming out the window. Chief says the other thing this family did right is slept with their doors closed.
The dining room was heavily damaged. Next to it is the sun room, but the doors connecting the two rooms were closed.
“So when you open that door, the sun room didn’t have a mark or a scratch in there and that is the difference in having a door closed. It buys you some time to get out safely and have some good air to get out,” Chief explains.
Chief says the homeowner was shocked at how fast her home went up in flames and it goes to show just how important these fire prevention steps are in protecting your family.
