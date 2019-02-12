Chelsea Community Center project remains on schedule

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - A lot of excitement surrounds the major changes coming to the Chelsea Community Center.
According to the city, all phases of the project are still on schedule. Citizens could start to see parts of the project completed as early as May starting with the archery center.
Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer says that is only the beginning of exciting grand openings.
“A splash pad, a wave pool, an amphitheater, an outdoor pickle ball court, a multi-purpose field, a huge playground that will not only have a kids zone, but will also have a zone for special needs children and an adult section,” Picklesimer said.
The entire project will take about three years to complete.
