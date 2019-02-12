7 arrested in prostitution sting in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Authorities from Homewood and Vestavia Hills along with the FBI have arrested seven people following a prostitution and human trafficking operation in Homewood.
The operation involved undercover officers responding to social media and internet adds soliciting sexual activity for payment and targeted the Oxmoor Rd and Lakeshore Pkwy exits off I-65.
The following people were arrested:
Kira Brown Tapozada 23 of Rhode Island - Prostitution
Lauren Michelle Baker 31 of Jasper - Prostitution
Joanne Karageh 23 of Rhode Island - Prostitution
Derrick Roberts 27 of Birmingham- Promoting Prostitution
Rodney White 23 of Georgia – Promoting Prostitution
Amber Marie Howard 21 of Bessemer - Prostitution
Nyesha Kilgore 23 of Birmingahm- Prostitution
Another person was determined to be a victim of human trafficking. Police say she is now safe and a support plan was developed by the FBI’s victim specialists.
