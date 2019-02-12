Alabaster man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child under 12

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -Alabaster police have arrested a 52-year-old man on sexual abuse charges.
Michael Kinsey is charged with two counts of first degree sodomy, two counts of second degree sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old and one count of first degree rape.
The charges are a result of an investigation that started on January 27, 2019, when the Alabaster Police Department responded to a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.
Kinsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail Tuesday and is being held on $85,000 bond.
“We will aggressively pursue and prosecute offenders to protect children.” Detective Josh Rauch stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alabaster Police Department at (205) 663-7401 or Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at (205) 664-6850
