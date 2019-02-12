Alabaster man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child under 12

Alabaster man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child under 12
Michael Kinsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail Tuesday and is being held on $85,000 bond.(Source: Shelby Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff | February 12, 2019 at 12:28 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 1:10 PM

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -Alabaster police have arrested a 52-year-old man on sexual abuse charges.

Michael Kinsey is charged with two counts of first degree sodomy, two counts of second degree sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old and one count of first degree rape.

The charges are a result of an investigation that started on January 27, 2019, when the Alabaster Police Department responded to a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

Kinsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail Tuesday and is being held on $85,000 bond.

“We will aggressively pursue and prosecute offenders to protect children.” Detective Josh Rauch stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alabaster Police Department at (205) 663-7401 or Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at (205) 664-6850

