Suspect charged after 2 shot during robbery at cell phone store

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a possible suspect after two employees were shot during the robbery of a business Monday afternoon.
Brandon Harris, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of attempted murder. A warrant for certain persons forbidden of possessing firearms was also obtained.
Harris is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.
Officers were called to the Metro by T-Mobile location in the 200 block of Greensprings Avenue around 3 p.m.
During their investigation, police determined a man entered the business showing a gun and demanding money.
As the suspect, who they say is Harris, demanded money from the employees, he shot one of them. A second employee attempted to flee when the suspect chased her to a door and shot her.
That’s when police say he returned to the cash register and took some cash before going to the back of the store in search of additional money. The suspect then fled on foot out the back of the store.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the Harris was taken into custody near University Boulevard and I-65. No other details are available.
“Any store can be a target. We want everybody to be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on in and around the particular businesses. We think the suspect may have just chosen this store for whatever particular reason,” said Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department.
