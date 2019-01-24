City searching for artist to paint storm drain murals

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The City of Lubbock is searching for artists who will paint murals on storm drains located inside the art district downtown. The artists selected will then paint their murals live during the April First Friday Art Trail event on April 5.
The focus of these murals should concentrate on water flow and should educate residents on the use of storm drains. Many people are under the impression that storm drains are like sewers, which leads to misuse and trash build up because people dispose of soapy water, oil, paints, trash and contaminants in them.
Artists interested are asked to apply through the city’s website and upload a sketch of what the mural should look like along with a brief description, according to the city website. After the applications are submitted a group of jurors made up of city of Lubbock staff, Civic Lubbock staff, business representatives and art community members will select artists for the six mural spaces.
Applications are due March 4 by 11:59 p.m. Because there are six spaces it is important for artists to submit pieces that can be adjusted to size, ranging from 6-16 feet. The city will not return any entries, so copies of works are preferred over the original piece.
If selected, the artists will receive $500 compensation from Civic lubbock, Inc. They will also receive a safety vest which they will have to wear throughout the FFAT event, get paint supplies that are specialized for roadways and longevity, and city staff will clean the murals on a regular basis after its completion. The murals are expected to be in place for about 3-5 years.
More information and the application can be found on the city’s website here:
