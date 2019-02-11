Bare Naked Noodles: Braised Short Ribs over Handmade Pasta

Braised Short Ribs
Natural jus
Braised carrots
Celery
Onions
Paperdelle
Handmade Pasta:
Eggs
Pasta flour
Semolina
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt
Directions:
Take the braised short and cut into small pieces ( 4oz). Place into sauce pan with natural jus from the braise along with roasted carrots celery and onions. Bring to a simmer or until all ingredients are warmed. Next add cooked pasta ... simmer and toss until all the pasta is evenly coated. Last, plate in large bowl and garnish with Parmesan and fresh chopped parsley.
Boiling instructions for pasta
Bring salted water to a boil in sauce pot. Once boiling add pasta to water.Cook for 2-3 mins or until desired texture. Once cooked strain and put pasta into your lovely sauce.
