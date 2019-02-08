It’s all about the music for Gaelynn Lea

Lea has been playing since she was 10 years old. At first she thought it would be just a hobby, but in the last 10 years she began taking it seriously and now she has toured in 43 states and seven countries performing for the crowd. This weekend she will put on three concerts in the Birmingham area; Friday at the Alys Stephens Center at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. an in-store performance at Seasick Records, and 7 p.m. Lea plays at the Beloved Community Church.