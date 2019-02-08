It’s all about the music for Gaelynn Lea

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Gaelynn Lea feels normal when she is on stage playing her violin and singing. Her performance is about as normal as one can get even though Lea’s appearance isn’t so normal. She has osteogenesis imperfecta, complications in the development of bones and limbs.
“I hold it like a cello, upright, and the bow like a bass player would hold it,” said Lea. “It was difficult at first, but once I got use to holding the violin that way it was just a matter of getting use to it this way and working hard to get better and making a beautiful sound.”
Lea has been playing since she was 10 years old. At first she thought it would be just a hobby, but in the last 10 years she began taking it seriously and now she has toured in 43 states and seven countries performing for the crowd. This weekend she will put on three concerts in the Birmingham area; Friday at the Alys Stephens Center at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. an in-store performance at Seasick Records, and 7 p.m. Lea plays at the Beloved Community Church.
