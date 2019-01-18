Oklahoma puppy getting second chance thanks to OSU’s vet school

STILLWATER, OK (TNN) - An Oklahoma puppy is getting a second chance at a normal life after the Oklahoma State University Center for Veterinary Health Services performed a life changing surgery.
Milo was born with a congenital dislocation of both elbows which left his paws turned upside down. His owner surrendered him to Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Luther. The rescue group took Milo to OSU and that is when Dr. Erik Clary stepped in to help.
Dr. Clary said this was only the third time in 27 years of doing surgeries he has come across the condition. On January 9, his team went in to try and help Milo.
“Milo’s surgery was complicated,” said Clary. “For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and restore the alignment. Then we placed a pin across the joint to keep it straight while his growing bones continue to take shape and his body lays down the internal scar tissue that will be needed for long-term stability. All in all, Milo was under anesthesia for about 3 to 3 ½ hours.”
Milo had to wear a rigid front body splint while he healed from the surgery. He will go through rehabilitation once it is determined he ready to do so.
The rescue group who took Milo to OSU covered the cost of the surgery. If you would like to help pay for Milo’s veterinary medical care, please contact Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary at 405-655-9885. Donations to the nonprofit organization located in Luther, Oklahoma, are tax deductible.
