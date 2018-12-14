UA’s RISE program donates Christmas gifts to kids in Haiti

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Christmas spirit is on full display at the University of Alabama’s RISE Program.
Several people like Judson Trimm spent Thursday stuffing Christmas stockings that will be given to kids in Haiti. He and others stuffed stocking with crayons, coloring books and other things children might use or need. They decided as a group to commit to stuffing 50 stockings.
“I like doing it just to show them the love,” Judson Trimm said.
RISE partnered with Live Beyond, a faith-based mission group organized by the daughter of former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings and her husband, to bring some holiday cheer to the less fortunate.
“One of the things we wanted to do something that was close to their heart is to give back and in particular give back something that is dear to Coach Stallings,” said RISE Family Service coordinator Joylyn Boggs.
A group from RISE is traveling to Dallas on Friday to pass along items to Live Beyond representatives. RISE wanted to turn over their contribution before Christmas.
