Tuscaloosa plans for the city’s 200th Bicentennial

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - It’s never too early to start thinking about a party. The city of Tuscaloosa has plenty planned for its 200th bicentennial.
″There is so much to celebrate about Tuscaloosa that we have to spread it out over all the year," Bicentennial Committee member Dr. Kathy Randall explained.
Things started Thursday on the city’s 199th birthday with the unveiling of a plaque at Government Plaza. Members of the bicentennial committee and other organizers want to reflect on the city’s past.
“The tear gassing of the First African Baptist Church, the next day things changed. Standing in the school house door, George Wallace. The next day things changed. And the tornado hit in 2011, things started changing the next day,” former City Council President Harrison Taylor said.
A book on Tuscaloosa’s history will be released in January. And walk through exhibits are planned at schools in the city, too.
Organizers also want the public to think about big things yet to come in the Druid City.
“2019 is going to be an exciting year for Tuscaloosa as we celebrate our 200th year. Wonderful activities going on for all ages,” Bicentennial Committee member Tim Parker added.
A concert is also scheduled for March at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. That and all other events leading up to the 200th Bicentennial are free to the public.
