Street racer critically injures 2 girls in hit-and-run collision, police say

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) - Two young girls are in critical condition after a horrific crash in Los Angeles earlier this week.
The car they were in was making a turn at an intersection when a driver who was street racing slammed into them.
The crash was caught on security video.
Police said street racers blazing down the road smashed the red car sending it into a utility pole. The vehicle that hit the girls was a black Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
Inside the car were two 9-year-old girls and the 24-year-old driver.
Police identified the girls as Ashley Gregorio and Delila Rangel. The adult driver was identified as Jazmin Torres.
"My instinct was nobody is helping them out, so I came outside," said Kevin Lopez who was working at a restaurant just feet away from the accident.
"The girls were very damaged,” Lopez said. “They were hurt bad. Trust me it hurt me."
The driver of one of the racing vehicles was also taken to the hospital, but the other driver did not stop.
Video shows a driver in a Mustang leaving the scene.
"You were able to hear the other car, you could hear the racing," Lopez said.
The little girls are still in critical condition.
Lopez said he will not be able to get the image of their injuries out of his head.
“What really hit me was the little girl that was in the passenger seat,” Lopez said. “I thought she was you know ... I saw her eyes move a little, so then I was like, ‘I’m not going to leave her in this position,’ so I (said) my prayers for them.”
