Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, James McWhorter.
James is a senior at Good Hope High School with a 4.6 GPA. He is a member of Scholars Bowl, Math Team, Soccer, Jazz Band and SGA President. In addition, he is serves his community through many church and local projects. His drive and perseverance through difficulty shows to all who are around him.
James, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
