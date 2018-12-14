Rain likely into Friday, storms possible

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: An upper low will rotate across our area starting tomorrow night and this will bring a big drop in temperatures. Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s on Saturday, with patchy drizzle and overcast conditions. The rain will move out by Saturday night, however clouds will linger into Sunday. I do expect dry weather next week, with lots of sunshine in the mix. A clipper system could bring an increase in clouds later in the week, although no rain is expected. Unfortunately, it looks like the next big rainmaker will roll in for Christmas Eve and possibly linger well into Christmas Day. Speaking of Christmas, I want to thank weather watcher Johnny Capps and Pell City for inviting me to be part of the Christmas Parade! I’m looking forward to attending the Rock-Run Parade on Saturday. I will be sharing updates on the First Alert Weather App. Also, I’ll have the new forecast radar data to share with you after the game!