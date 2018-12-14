Owner of local CBD store wants drug charges dropped after Congress passes Farm bill

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The owner of the CBD store on Highway 280 who was arrested on drug charges last month says the charges against him should be dropped after Congress passed the Farm Bill which legalizes industrial hemp.
The shelves are empty inside the CBD store. They’ve been that way since Shelby County investigators raided the business in November and arrested the owner, BJ Autry, who’s now talking about what happened.
"They had a search warrant and I guess they had made some controlled buys over the last couple of months and it showed cannabinoids. which they are calling a controlled substance,” Autry said.
Autry is facing possession and distribution charges, but he wants those charges dropped after Congress passed the Farm Bill this week that legalizes industrial hemp which contains cannabinoids or CBD.
“We get all of ours grown in industrial hemp in Colorado. Evergreen, CO, and we’re a part of the industrial hemp program out there,” Autry said. “The only thing we can do is hope that Shelby County returns our merchandise and drops the charges against me personally because all it was cannabinoids that they are saying was found in the stuff.”
Attorney General Steve Marshall is now updating a public notice saying CBD derived from industrial hemp with a THC of no more than 0.3 percent can be legally produced, sold and possessed in Alabama.
"Remember, CBD can come from marijuana that was not included in the bill or it can come from industrial hemp. This is specifically related to industrial hemp,” Marshall said.
Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Task Force says he’s out of the office the rest of the week and not able to talk about the situation until Monday.
Autry claims before he was arrested, none of his products contained THC which is the part of the marijuana plant that gets you high.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.