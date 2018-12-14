Mickey: Rain today, some storms possible

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Periods of rain will likely continue to impact our area throughout the day as a very dynamic storms system moves through our state.
There may be some rumbles of thunder today. In fact, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, with small hail and gusty winds. No organized severe weather is expected.
The most unstable air is located off of the Gulf Coast. An upper low will rotate across our area tonight and this will bring a big drop in temperatures. Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s on Saturday, with patchy drizzle and overcast conditions.
The rain should move out by Saturday night; however, clouds will linger into Sunday. I do expect dry weather next week, with lots of sunshine in the mix. A clipper system could bring an increase in clouds later in the week, although no rain is expected. Unfortunately, it looks like the next big rainmaker will roll in for Christmas Eve and possibly linger well into Christmas Day.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.