Friday is National Free Shipping Day

(RNN) - Friday is Free Shipping Day, with major outlets including Target and Walmart offering deals for deliveries.
The website FreeShippingDay.com has a comprehensive list of stores with online deals. Deals also include guaranteed delivery by Christmas Day, in many cases.
The shopping holiday started in 2008.
Some of the featured merchants include:
- Walmart: Get free 2-day shipping on orders $35+ and save on thousands of holiday gifts.
- Gap: Happy National Free Shipping Day! Free shipping on any order. Code: SHIPDAY
- Target: Free 2-day shipping, with no minimum. Some exclusions apply. Red card members save 5%.
- New York & Company: Free Shipping Day - free shipping with no minimum.
- Aeropostale: $25 off $100+, $15 off $75+, $10 off $50+ free shipping on $50 or more. Code: SAVEMORE
- Old Navy: Today only. Free shipping on all orders. Code: SHIPDAY
- Macy's: 20% off 100's of specials, plus free shipping on all orders. Code: SHOP
- Lands' End: Receive 40% off your order + free shipping on orders over $50. Code: SPRUCE pin 8974
- JCPenney: Today only: National Free Shipping Day. No minimum purchase required. Code: FREESHIP
- Kohl's: 15% off or 20% off $100+ and free standard shipping with $50 purchase. Code: STAYWARM
- Express: 50% off everything + free shipping on all orders.
- American Eagle: Take up to 60% off the entire AEO site + free shipping.
- Bass Pro Shops: One day only. Free shipping no minimum at Bass Pro Shops.
