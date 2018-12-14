2 brothers accused of shooting 16-year-old in stolen vehicle case

2 brothers are charged with attempted murder after police say they shot a 16-year-old in the head in a stolen vehicle case. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | December 14, 2018 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:23 AM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -Two brothers are charged with attempted murder after Tuscaloosa authorities say they shot a 16-year-old in the head after they found him driving a stolen vehicle belonging to one of them.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Skyland Boulevard East.

Dustin Dewayne Madison, 21, and Larry Leon Bryant, 33, found Bryant’s vehicle which he reported stolen approximately 3 hours earlier. Madison and Bryant were in separate vehicles and attempted to block the driver of Bryant’s stolen vehicle as it stopped at an intersection with their two vehicles.

Dewayne Madison and Larry Bryant are charged with attempted murder and are in the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail. (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Jail)
The teenager tried to leave, backed up hit one of their vehicles. Police say both Madison and Bryant fired several rounds with handguns at the teenager striking him at least once in the head.

The 16 year old was taken to DCH for treatment and then to UAB Hospital because his injuries had become life-threatening.

Madison and Bryant are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Authorities say more charges could be filed in this case.

