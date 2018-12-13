Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper to cease print edition

Decorations made of El Nacional's journalists decorate a Christmas tree at the entrance of the newsroom, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Venezuela's last nationally circulated, opposition newspaper will stop publishing its print edition amid unrelenting government pressure and paper shortages, editors said Thursday. Their final edition will run Friday after 75 years in print. It will become an exclusively online publication. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (AP)