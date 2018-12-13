US seeks to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, national security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration wants to see an increase in U.S. investment and trade in Africa as part of a new strategy aimed at countering China’s growing influence on the continent. Bolton is expected to lay out priorities on Dec. 13 for an administration policy that labels Africa “the continent of the future.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)