UAB’s Bill Clark wins Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A big win off the football field for UAB Blazers head coach, Bill Clark.
The Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl made the announcement Thursday.
Clark will receive the award on January 5 in San Jose, California during a reception in conjunction with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
UAB leaves Friday for the Boca Raton Bowl where they’ll face Northern Illinois next Tuesday. A win would give UAB its first bowl victory in school history.
