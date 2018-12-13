Taylor Swift tour film coming to Netflix

(CNN) - Taylor Swift chose her 29th birthday to make a big announcement.
The singer announced a movie about her popular “Reputation” stadium tour is coming to Netflix.
She posted the trailer on Instagram.
Swift called the film a "memento of the memories we all made together this year."
It will premiere on New Year's Eve.
2018 hasn't been a bump-free year for the singer. Swift has faced multiple safety issues related to stalkers.
Rolling Stone reported she started using facial recognition technology at her concerts to try to identify her known stalkers.
In 2017, a man broke into Swift's home and took a bath.
