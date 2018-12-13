Shelby Co. bus driver buys breakfast for entire school bus

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) - Some Shelby County students got a nice surprise from their bus driver earlier this week.
Shelby County was one of several school systems delayed by black ice Tuesday, but by the time that notification went out, some bus drivers were already on their way to their first bus stop.
One Montevallo bus driver decided instead going back home, he would pick his students up some breakfast.
Transportation Coordinator Rick Vines says he got a call about the bus driver because his act of kindness was spreading quickly around on Facebook.
“The parents were told that breakfast would not be served because of how late we were getting to school. My understanding is that he bought 30 to 40 biscuits so yeah I would say he probably bought it for every child that rode the bus,” Vines explains.
Parents and students were very grateful for the drivers kindness.
