Rain chances increase Thursday evening

Pell City Christmas Parade: It is looking like we might stay dry for the parade at 7 p.m. this evening. Rain chance remains at 20 to 30 percent. Rain chances will ramp up after 8 p.m. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s. First Alert: Line of showers will move through Central Alabama late this evening (after 8pm) and continue to push out of here by Friday morning. Along with steady to heavy rain, winds will increase out of the east at 10-20 mph. We can’t rule out wind gusts up to 30 mph. If you have any loose Christmas decorations outside, you’ll want to make sure they are secure.