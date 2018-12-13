Matt says rain chances increase Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day with widespread clouds. The cloud cover has prevented our temperatures from dropping into the 30s. Temperatures this morning are about 5-10 degrees above average with the majority of us in the 40s. (Average Low for 12/13: 37°F) We'll stay mostly cloudy today with southeast winds increasing at 10-15 mph by this evening. Rain chances begin to develop out west and move east this evening and into the overnight hours. Rain chance today at 40%, but rain will be likely tonight at 80%.
Pell City Christmas Parade: It is looking like we might stay dry for the parade at 6pm this evening. Rain chance remains at 2 to 30%. Rain chances will ramp up after 8pm. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s. First Alert: Line of showers will move through Central Alabama late this evening (after 8pm) and continue to push out of here by Friday morning. Along with steady to heavy rain, winds will increase out of the east at 10-20 mph. We can’t rule out wind gusts up to 30 mph. If you have any loose Christmas decorations outside, you’ll want to make sure they are secure.
Rainfall Totals: Models continue to indicate rainfall totals averaging around 0.50″ to 1.0″ for most of Central Alabama. Models are trending wetter for parts of Southeast Alabama.
Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will trend cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. We could see a few widely scattered showers on Saturday, but we’ll trend dry on Sunday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Next Week: The upcoming week is looking fairly quiet and dry. Temperatures dropping into the 30s at night with highs in the 50s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the rain on radar as it moves into Central Alabama this evening. You'll also receive updates from the WBRC First Alert Weather Team.
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.