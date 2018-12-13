JeffCo fighting crime with mobile cameras

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - You might have seen them in different spots around the county. They are the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office eye in the sky.
The mobile cameras can be taken just about anywhere and transmit pictures back to the Metro Area Crime Center. They’re monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you see one pop up in your neighborhood, sheriff officials say it does not necessarily mean you live in a high crime area. Instead, they are often times used for preventative measures.
"And they’ve had the effect of reducing the calls for service in those areas, as well as, reducing our primary crimes like burglary, robbery, and vehicle theft,” said Captain Wendell Major, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
