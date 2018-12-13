Huffman HS shooting suspect denied youthful offender status, trial date set

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The teen charged in a fatal shooting at Huffman High School last spring has been denied youthful offender status.
The court denied the request for 17-year-old Michael Barber to be tried as a youth due to Barber making “several bad decision in possessing a firearm, deciding to take it to school and brandishing the deadly weapon while other young people were in close proximity.”
Barber is charged with manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol for the shooting death of Huffman High School student Courtlin Arrington in March.
Barber’s trial has been scheduled for June 10.
