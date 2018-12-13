Groundbreaking ceremony held for Birmingham’s new downtown stadium

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham took another step toward a new downtown stadium complex holding a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.
The new facility is scheduled to be finished in time for the 2021 World Games and UAB’s football season that same year.
Local and state leaders broke ground on the site located between the BJCC and Topgolf.
Utility work is already underway and actual construction is scheduled to start in the spring.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says the facility will be transformational in terms sports, as well as economic impact.
“Once the stadium is built, we’re talking about events on top of events, so there will be many opportunities for employment and that’s what this is about - workforce opportunities, employment opportunities, economic development opportunities, so we’re real excited as mayor, as council, in partnership with everyone else. This is a great moment for our city,” said Mayor Woodfin.
The mayor says he’s also excited to bring such a catalyst for more development to the doorstep of the north Birmingham community where he grew up.
