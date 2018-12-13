Gadsden Kiwanis to give bicycles to disadvantaged children

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -Some disadvantaged children will find bicycles under their Christmas trees this year, thanks to a bicycle giveway in East Alabama.
The head of the Martin's and Wakefield's department stores bought 400 bicycles to be given away to select children from poor families.
This Saturday from 2 until 5 p.m. the Gadsden Kiwanis Club will give away 75 of them.
The children were selected with the help of organizations like the Salvation Army and the Family Success Center.
Their parents were given vouchers, to pick up the bikes from a tent at Martin's Family Clothing in Rainbow City.
"It's just been awesome," says Glen Williams, a member of the Gadsden Kiwanis Club. "We have 16 inch, 20 inch and 24 inch, and we have chosen children through different charities and different organizations to give bicycles to. It's going to be a great Christmas."
"We are really hoping that a lot of the bikes without the children, so that actually, maybe Santa can bring it, and that they will have something big and beautiful under the tree," Williams continued.
The bicycles are currently being stored in a warehouse, where Kiwanians met Sunday to assemble the bicycles, all within three hours.
There are also giveaways planned in Anniston and Pell City for the rest of the bicycles.
