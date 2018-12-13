Fultondale mother searching for Christmas stockings she accidentally donated

FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) - A Fultondale mother is begging for a Christmas miracle after accidentally donating special stockings to a local thrift store.
Stacey Marcus said these Christmas stockings were handmade by her mother, who died around Christmastime four years ago.
She said she accidentally donated them to America’s Thrift Store in Gardendale.
The stockings were stuffed inside a box of an old Christmas tree that she was donating.
She posted on Facebook asking if any shoppers had seen the stockings, and since then, thousands of people have shared her post.
Some have even gone searching for the stockings at other thrift stores.
“I’m overwhelmed to be honest with you. Getting them back would be a Christmas miracle to me, it would just be amazing. But in this outpouring of support and kindness from total strangers, that in and of itself is a gift," said Marcus.
Marcus said she’s not giving up hope.
If you locate the stockings, contact Marcus via Facebook.
