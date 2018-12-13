FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain that’s expected to move in this evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -We’ll stay mostly cloudy today and southeast winds will increase to 10-15 mph with higher gusts by this evening. Rain chances begin to develop out west and move east this evening and into the overnight hours.
There is just a slight chance for showers across west Alabama after 3 p.m and then a better chance spreads east through 9 p.m. Areas south of I-20 will see the most widespread and heaviest rain tonight and into Friday morning.
Pell City Christmas Parade: It is looking like we might stay dry for the parade at 7 p.m. this evening. Showers will be possible especially after 8 p.m. and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. It will stay breezy!
First Alert: A line of showers will move through Central Alabama late this evening (after 8 p.m.) and continue to push out of here by Friday morning. Along with steady to heavy rain, winds will increase out of the east at 10-20 mph. We can’t rule out wind gusts up to 30 mph. If you have any loose Christmas decorations outside, you’ll want to make sure they are secure.
Rainfall Totals: Models continue to indicate rainfall totals averaging around 0.50″ to 1.0″ for most of Central Alabama. Models are trending wetter for parts of Southeast Alabama.
We need to watch the storms that form tomorrow afternoon because we could see a spike in instability and higher wind shear could mean a strong storm threat. The time frame to watch is between 3 p.m-7 p.m. Once that activity passes we will see cooler air filtering in and a lingering shower chance.
Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will trend cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. We could see a few widely scattered showers on Saturday, but we’ll trend dry on Sunday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Next Week: The upcoming week is looking fairly quiet and dry. Temperatures dropping into the 30s at night with highs in the 50s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the rain on radar as it moves into Central Alabama this evening. You’ll also receive updates from the WBRC First Alert Weather Team.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.