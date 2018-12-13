Dry start Thursday becomes wet finish

Tomorrow will start off dry and dry weather will continue through most of the day. We will have a cloudy sky, with temperatures topping out in the 50s. There is a spotty shower chance during the day but the first true round of rain arrives after 3 p.m. across west Alabama and maybe reaches I-65 by 6 p.m. The higher-resolution data has slowed the timing a bit, with the rain crossing the I-65 corridor after 10 p.m., which is good news for the Pell City Christmas Parade. A prolonged period of steady rain will impact our area tomorrow night through midday on Friday. We may hear some loud rumbles Friday morning due to elevated instability. No organized severe weather is expected, although a thunderstorm with small hail or gusty winds can’t be ruled out.