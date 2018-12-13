Dry start Thursday becomes wet finish

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tonight, we are already seeing readings in the mid and upper 30s east of I-65 but 40s generally to the west. It won’t be as cold tonight and we should level off for a while or even start to rise into the morning hours. It will stay dry tonight and we will continue to see cloudy skies.
Tomorrow will start off dry and dry weather will continue through most of the day. We will have a cloudy sky, with temperatures topping out in the 50s. There is a spotty shower chance during the day but the first true round of rain arrives after 3 p.m. across west Alabama and maybe reaches I-65 by 6 p.m. The higher-resolution data has slowed the timing a bit, with the rain crossing the I-65 corridor after 10 p.m., which is good news for the Pell City Christmas Parade. A prolonged period of steady rain will impact our area tomorrow night through midday on Friday. We may hear some loud rumbles Friday morning due to elevated instability. No organized severe weather is expected, although a thunderstorm with small hail or gusty winds can’t be ruled out.
A trailing upper-level low-pressure system will bring falling temperatures, clouds, and lingering showers for Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures will have a tough time breaking out of the 40s on Saturday, with spotty showers, light mist, and drizzle. I don’t see a washout for the other big holiday events happening on Saturday, like Christmas on the River in Tuscaloosa and the Carbon Hill and Rock Run Christmas Parades. Rain intensity should be light and scattered. Most of the wet weather will exit the state Saturday evening, however clouds may linger into Sunday. Long range guidance is still hanging on to a nice stretch of dry weather for most of next week, with the possibility of wet weather around Christmas Eve. We will post updates on the First Alert Weather App.
