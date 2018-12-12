Wendy Cruse: Cauliflower Fritters

1 cup blanched, fine chopped cauliflower
1 large egg
1/3 cup GF AP flower
1/2 t pureed garlic
1/4 cup fine diced onion
1 T mayo
1/4 t smoked paprika
1/4 t ancho chili powder
1t salt
1/2 t black pepper
1/2 t baking powder
Directions:
Mix cauliflower and dry ingredients together in roomy bowl.
Add wet ingredients and fold in well.
Let sit for 20 minutes to allow batter to slightly thicken.
Put a medium size cast iron skillet on to med heat.
Let preheat with oil for about 6 minutes.
Drop by small spoonfuls onto low skillet with a light coat of canola oil.
Flatten slightly and flip when edges are brown, When this side is brown remove and drain.
