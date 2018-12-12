Wendy Cruse: Cauliflower Fritters

Wendy Cruse: Cauliflower Fritters
December 12, 2018 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 4:27 PM

1 cup blanched, fine chopped cauliflower

1 large egg

1/3 cup GF AP flower

1/2 t pureed garlic

1/4 cup fine diced onion

1 T mayo

1/4 t smoked paprika

1/4 t ancho chili powder

1t salt

1/2 t black pepper

1/2 t baking powder

Directions:

Mix cauliflower and dry ingredients together in roomy bowl.

Add wet ingredients and fold in well.

Let sit for 20 minutes to allow batter to slightly thicken.

Put a medium size cast iron skillet on to med heat.

Let preheat with oil for about 6 minutes.

Drop by small spoonfuls onto low skillet with a light coat of canola oil.

Flatten slightly and flip when edges are brown, When this side is brown remove and drain.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.